ATHENS, Tenn. — Helen Ross McNabb Center continues to expand its services in Athens and recently opened a new intensive outpatient program (IOP) to assist individuals in overcoming addiction.

The IOP serves men and women who are experiencing a substance use disorder and are in need of treatment services.

“Helen Ross McNabb Center is committed to serving individuals with the most needs and fewest resources,” said Brad Franks, director of McMinn County services. “Through this new IOP, we will assist individuals who need help overcoming substance use disorders.”

Individuals participating in the program will receive 8 to 12 weeks of IOP treatment followed by four weeks of outpatient sessions, depending on progress and treatment planning.

The IOP will offer individual and group counseling sessions, education groups, AA/NA meetings and life skills groups to help clients achieve these goals.

The goals of this program are to help clients reduce their dependency on chemical substances and to provide coping skills as well as a recovery support system.

A specially trained master’s level clinician runs the group every Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition, the Center offers an open orientation clinic for the IOP on Mondays at 2 p.m.

This IOP accepts individuals with TennCare or those who are participating in TN ROCS.

In addition to intensive outpatient services, Helen Ross McNabb Center offers wrap-around services through intensive case management, which assists clients in accessing other community services such as transportation, housing, medical care, pediatric services and immunizations for their dependent children and treatment for co-occurring disorders.

Potential clients can call (423) 266-6751 for more information on this program.