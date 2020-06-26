Here are some health screenings that anyone can do from home

There are still a lot of screenings, tests and bloodwork that can only be done at a doctor's office. People can also take steps to stay aware of their health.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Many people are worried about visiting the doctor during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, avoiding the doctor can cost people their health.

There are several ways people can monitor their own health, as well as their family's health, from home. By staying home, they can stay healthy without having to go to the doctor's office.

Monitoring your own health begins with the basics, like taking your temperature or checking your blood pressure. The ideal blood pressure is 120/80mmHg; high blood pressure is anything higher than 140/90mmHg while low blood pressure is anything lower than 90/60mmHg.

Skin checks and self-breast-exams are also easy ways to keep an eye out for changes in a person's own body. Some doctors are also offering at-home screening kits to test for more complex issues.

Parents should keep an eye on their children's height and weight. Drastic changes in those measurements could indicate something is wrong. They should also take children's temperatures, and call their pediatricians if they find a fever.

If a child is having trouble looking at a television or laptop screen, parents may also want to contact a pediatrician. They should look out for headaches, blurred vision, double vision or squinting if they think something may be wrong.

Pediatricians recommend parents keep up with their children's appointments, even during the pandemic. Parents can call ahead before going to the doctor's office to see what new safety measures are in place.