Which East Tennessee hospitals make the grade?

According to Leapfrog's "Hospital Safety Grade," UT Medical Center in Knoxville and Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge are the top performing in patient care. Both of them get A's in the survey. (you can click on the hospital's name throughout this story to see the detailed report.)

The watchdog organization, which seeks public information about patient safety and quality, assigns letter grades to 2,600 U.S. hospitals every six months.The organization's grades take into account medical errors, injuries and infections, responses from patient surveys and data from the CMS, the American Hospital Association.

LeConte Medical Center received the worst grade in our area--- a D. The hospital got low marks for patient infections, problems in surgeries, and having effective leadership to prevent errors.

What about the others?

Fort Sanders Regional, Parkwest, and Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville all got B's. So did Fort Loudoun Medical Center in Lenoir City and Starr Regional Medical Center in Athens.

Physicians Regional and North Knoxville Medical Center, both in Knoxville, got C's, along with Blount Memorial in Maryville and Roane Medical Center in Harriman.

Leapfrog officials say about 440,000 people die every year from preventable errors made in hospitals, making it the third leading cause of death in the U.S,. right behind heart disease and cancer.

USA Today contributed to this report.

