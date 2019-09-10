"Ah...ah...ah...ah...stayin' alive, stayin' alive..."

Most of us have been told at some point in our lives that this tune from the Bee Gee's classic "Stayin' Alive" is the beat to keep while performing CPR.

What do you do when you actually find yourself in the position to save a person's life?

Jeff Bagwell with Rural Metro Fire said the first thing to do when you come upon any unresponsive person is to try to get their attention to see if they will respond.

Once you determine they are unresponsive, you should check for breathing and open the airway by tilting the person's head back.

You should also find someone nearby and get them to call 911 before you start CPR so help is already on the way.

Then you start chest compressions. Bagwell said it is important to keep your elbows locked and put the downward force as hard as you can so you can press two inches deep every time.

Your hands should be at the center of the person's chest, and you should be doing roughly 100 compressions per minute.

If the unresponsive person is an infant (birth to 2 years old), you should only use two fingers for inch deep chest compressions.

If the unresponsive person is a child (2 years old to 12 years old), you should use the palm of one hand for 1.5-inch deep chest compressions, depending on the size of the child.

