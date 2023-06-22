How social media is making kids more lonely, anxious and depressed

East Tennessee Children's Hospital is seeing more kids with mental and behavioral health issues and says social media plays a big role.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One in five children experiences a mental disorder over the course of a year, according to the CDC. It's a statistic East Tennessee Children's Hospital is seeing firsthand.

Psychologists said there is a clear connection between social media and more stress when it comes to kids and teens.

"The fact that we carry around these tiny computers in our pockets all the time has really changed how children think, and how they react emotionally to things, in my opinion," Dr. Janis Neece, the medical director of the Pediatric Psychology Department at ETCH, said.

Neece has been a psychologist for over 30 years. In that time, she has seen a dramatic shift in pediatric patients.

"I do think that we're seeing more loneliness frankly, and a lot more concern about how other people are viewing the child or the teen," Neece said.

The pandemic may be part of the problem, but being taped to technology elevates those emotions.

"Depression, anxiety, we definitely have seen an increase in that," Neece said. "We've also seen a significant increase since the pandemic in eating disorders."

It's a national trend and one the CDC is closely monitoring too.

"We're definitely getting more people coming in with behavioral emergencies than we ever have before," Neece said.

Neece believes while therapists, psychologists and medical professionals are excellent resources, help starts in the home.

The earlier parents and professionals can implement an intervention or "mental health check-ins," the better.

"It's really good just to be sort of a mirror for what you're seeing and hearing [with your child], and repeat back what you've heard, and then kind of keep your mouth shut, and just let them talk more," Neece said.

Take time to unplug, spend time alone with your child and slide away those screens when you can.

"That's going to make a difference," Neece said. "I think, if we can, have some more help at earlier levels."

Right now, it's hard for families to find an appointment with a mental health professional in the first place. There is more demand across the board for mental health help.

"We're getting more referrals than we ever have before," Neece said. "The need for services is definitely up."

Neece said without more staff and mental health resources set aside, the crisis will only get worse.

"I think the way it is right now, it's hard to imagine it intensifying," Neece said.

She believes our society is in danger of having a generation who just consumes, rather than having a sense of being creative, or knowing how to provide for themselves and problem-solve in the real world.

Children's Hospital has a goal of $50,000 for their new mental health initiative staff launched in May.

Neece said the initiative is a great start for getting resources off the ground, but there is still so much more that needs to be done to care for kids going through this crisis.