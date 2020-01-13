KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Germs are easy to spread and when hundreds of students returned to University of Tennessee Knoxville after winter break, the school was making every effort to kill germs in their track.

The Center for Disease Control is already reporting higher instances of flu cases in Tennessee. While it's up to each individual to take their own precautions, UTK facilities services is also doing it’s best to keep contagious illnesses at a minimum across campus.

Facilities services uses a cleaning system called the Clorox Total 360 System, according to the university.

"This system has always been effective for killing germs across campus from staff and faculty offices to public common areas, but the Environmental Protection Agency has recently released new information stating that the Clorox Total 360 System is also effective in killing the bacteria and viruses responsible for illnesses such as influenza, measles, mumps, rubella, rotavirus, E. Coli, etc."

The Clorox Total 360 System works by charging the disinfecting or sanitizing solution.

The charged solution is then attracted to surfaces with a force stronger than gravity, allowing it to wrap around and uniformly coat even the hardest-to-reach surfaces such as the undersides of desks, athletic facility gym mats, keyboards, and soft surfaces that can be easily missed through manual cleaning, the university said.

Building Services will continue to use this system throughout the spring semester as a precaution against the spread of illness.

