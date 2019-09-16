ALEXANDRIA, Va. — There's so much anger and chaos in our world, it's easy to lose hope.

But the outpouring of support for a three-year-old Alexandria girl battling cancer is offering all of us a new reason to have faith in humanity.



It's been just five months since doctor's diagnosed Nusayba Ali with liver cancer. "She said she has multiple tumors throughout her liver. I was in disbelief, I just couldn't believe it," said her mother, Sharah Kureshi.



Nusayba has been through nine rounds of chemo. But because there are tumors are spread throughout her liver, she needs a transplant.

Nusayba's dad, Wajahat Ali, who works for both CNN and the New York Times, pleaded for a living donor. Two hundred people volunteered.



"I consider all of those as giving her a liver. The fact that they would be so selfless to apply for the process is amazing," said Kureshi, who is a family practice doctor herself.

Then last week, more bad news. With the surgery already scheduled for this Thursday or Friday, there was a complication with the best matched donor.

"We put out another call and we've received hundreds of applications," said Nusayba's mom.

She was overwhelmed by the kindness of so many people, many of them strangers. "With so much going on in this world, it's easy to get depressed and think, wow there's so much hate and there is so much division," she said. "But just seeing the response, to help this little three year old that some people don't even know, many of these people don't even know us, and the fact that they would be willing to do that, that just shows humanity. That gives us so much hope."

Doctors hope to know by the end of Tuesday if there's a good match. Nusayba could have her new liver by Friday.

"Thank you to everybody who has helped us!" said Kureshi.

Nusayba's parents hope the message goes out and that more people offer to be living donors. You can contact your local transplant center if you think you might be willing. Nusayba is slated to have her transplant at Medstar Georgetown University Hospital.

