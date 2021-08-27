"I hope it helps somebody else" | Woman being placed on ventilator calls for community to take COVID-19 seriously

Robin Williams, 64, is a four-time cancer survivor. She will be placed on a ventilator Saturday morning, after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Saturday morning, a 64-year-old four-time cancer survivor will be placed on a ventilator. But before she goes under, she wanted to call for the community to take COVID-19 seriously.

"I just want people to know that even though I took all the precautions, it is still something that needs to be dealt with," said Robin Williams. "It may not have helped me, but I hope it helps somebody else."

Williams said that she was fully vaccinated in March, but also said she had a weak immune system as a result of several cancer treatments. She tested positive for COVID-19 and doctors said she would need a ventilator to help her breathe.

When putting patients under a ventilator, doctors usually put them under general anesthesia. They then place a tube into the patient's mouth or nose, snaking it through their windpipe.

It is connected to an external machine that blows air and oxygen into the lungs. It helps patients with their breathing, and doctors usually monitor their heart and respiratory rates while the ventilator works. They also usually monitor blood pressure and oxygen saturation.

Most of the time, doctors try to keep patients awake and calm while on a ventilator. However, they may lightly sedate them to make sure they are comfortable.

More patients are on ventilators across East Tennessee than ever before during the COVID-19 pandemic. Health leaders also said the number of active cases in the community has continued to rise for several weeks.