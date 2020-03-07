Some concerned about UT possibly requiring people to get COVID-19 vaccine

There are medical and religious exemptions, but UT officials said requiring vaccines is nothing new.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee will require students, faculty and staff to get a flu vaccine this fall, as well as a COVID-19 vaccine if there is a safe one available.

But some people don't agree on the university's policy. Susan LeCoultre, UT alum, said that she is concerned about requiring people to get a brand-new vaccine.

"We are not anti-vaxxers for sure," she said.

She has family starting at UT in the fall and is worried they may be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine if it's available by then.

"They're trying to get it out so quickly which I'm sure will save lives but what are the long term impacts of that?" she said.

The vaccine, which has yet to have a release date, would be new. So, LeCoultre said she is wondering if UT should require it right away, before researchers have time to look deeper into its effects.

"Let's do everything we can that we know to do now to fight the COVID-19 epidemic without the vaccination," she said.

UT officials said a COVID-19 vaccine will only be required if it's medically been proven safe and effective. They also said it also would need to be recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the Tennessee Department of Health.

The FDA has released conditions for approving a potential vaccine, one of which being that it must be at least 50 percent effective at preventing COVID-19. FDA officials said they are committed to helping expedite this work and will not cut corners in decision-making

There are medical and religious exemptions, but UT said requiring vaccines is nothing new.

LeCoultre said she is okay with the other safety measures being taken but asks UT to reconsider whether to require a vaccine.