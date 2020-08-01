KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In and out the door in 30 minutes or less, infrared fitness studios are popping up around the country, including Knoxville.

Hotworx on Cedar Bluff Road opened in August and has multiple infrared saunas where participants pick the workout they want to do and sweat it out.

Owner Spring Orr said they use what's called 3D training where they combine heat with infrared energy and exercise.

The infrared heat makes you sweat...a lot.

Orr said they often see a lot of athletes or people with injuries come into their studio because the heat is easy on their muscles.

"It's just a unique concept. When you combine the infrared heat with your exercise, you burn more calories faster. People are on the go more. You have a lot of athletes who are looking for something to add to their workout routine to recover their muscles more," Orr explained.

The classes last 15 to 30 minutes and are lead by a virtual instructor. Hotworx remains open 24 hours a day.

Infrared fitness maybe a new concept, but it's a hot one.

