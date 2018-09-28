Knoxville — The Tennessee Department of Health has a warning about marijuana.

The advisory says about 1 in 11 people who use marijuana will become addicted.

"Individuals who tell me they've lost their jobs, violated their probation, their children have been taken away from them -- directly related to cannabis use," addiction therapist Laura Howard at Addiction Campuses said.

Howard helps addicts. She says marijuana can be addictive just like many other possible addictions--like gambling, food or even gaming.

"When we adapt to something outside of ourselves, to where it becomes normalized," Howard said. "If I do something excessively, and that becomes normal, then when I don't do it any longer, it becomes somewhat disabling."

She says people don't take marijuana seriously when it comes to drug use.

"I hear a lot of this, well I'm no longer drinking, I'm no longer taking the hard drugs I'm just smoking pot," said Howard.

While some downplay it, she says that attitude isn't healthy. And that's what the Tennessee Department of Health wants to change.

"There are concerns about the health of the public when we think about marijuana," Dr. Michael Warren said.

Warren is the deputy commissioner for Family Health and Wellness at the Tennessee Department of Health.

His office released the advisory, saying about one in 11 people who use marijuana will become addicted. That's according to researchers with the National Institutes of Health and Drug Abuse.

"When folks have looked at population studies over time, that's what the data have shown," Warren said. "And those risks actually go up when people start using marijuana at a younger age."

He says scientists don't have enough evidence about the effects of higher doses of marijuana on people now.

"We don't know what the long-term health consequences, or developmental consequences of high potency marijuana are," Warren said. "And so from a public health standpoint, we want to make sure that folks are aware."

You can find resources to help yourself or those battling addiction here.

Also, Howard says you can get more information about Addiction Campuses on its website.

