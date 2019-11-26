JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Jefferson County School District is warning parents of a recall affecting food served in their cafeterias.

Director of Schools Shane Johnston called parents Monday to warn them a product used to make soups and flavor vegetables was recalled because "it might be contaminated with listeria."

The product was served in some meals prior to the school district being notified.

"This is the same base that was used in some of the meals served last week including the Thanksgiving meal last Thursday," Johnston told parents over the phone. "Parents and guests that dined with us last week should be aware of these symptoms as well."

RELATED: TN man recovers from rare virus contracted while in Florida

RELATED: Dozens of salad bowl styles recalled for possible E.coli contamination

Listeria is an organism leading to sickness that can include symptoms such as fever, high fever, severe headache, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, according to the school district.

Johnston told 10News that to his knowledge, no one has reported any illnesses from the recalled food.

"This will be tricky over the next couple of weeks as our county has already experienced a higher than normal outbreak of viruses and flu-like symptoms that are similar to the symptoms associated with Listeria," Johnston said. "These illnesses predated the issue with this food recall."

The district immediately stopped serving the recalled products and has notified the Jefferson County Health Department.

If you have experienced any symptoms, the district encourages you to contact your local health care provider or pediatrician.