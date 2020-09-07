Jefferson County group working to stop addiction, Rescue 180, gets new office space

The group specializes in preventing addiction, offers resources to help people recover and educates the community.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Jefferson County group that works to stop and prevent addiction is getting its own office space.

The group, Rescue 180, works to educate their community about substance abuse and connects people with resources to help them recover. They focus on teaching other community leaders about substance abuse and facilitate training about addiction.

Officials said they would move around to different locations while to help stop addiction, before getting their own office space.

“It is a family problem, addiction," Debra Shultz said, the Executive Director of Rescue 180. "That’s what we primarily do, is help folks find answers and find tools that they can use to either rebuild their lives or never fall into the problem of substance abuse.”