If you bought chicken jerky recently, there is a recall affecting a few Jerky BoyZ products which are made and sold in East Tennessee.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced a Class I recall of 23 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken jerky products sold between Sept. 6 thorough Sept. 26 due to a processing deviation that might have led to underprocessing of the products.

According to the USDA, a Class I recall is of high health risk where the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences.

The recalled products include:

2.5-oz. clear plastic packages containing “Jerky BoyZ Chicken Jerky Buffalo Wing” with lot code 81101.

2.5-oz. clear plastic packages containing “Jerky BoyZ Chicken Jerky Kickin’ Pepper” with lot code 81101.

The products were sold specifically in Tennessee by the Pigeon Forge establishment and bear an establishment number "P-46388."

According to the USDA, the issue was discovered on Oct. 10 by food safety inspectors during a records review.

So far, there were no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from eating the products. Anyone with concerns they may have gotten sick should contact their healthcare provider.

The USDA said people should not eat the affected products, and should instead throw them away or return them to where they bought them.

