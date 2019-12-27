It's that time of year, getting in shape is on the brain, and joining a gym is a big commitment, not just for your body but your wallet too. If you're not careful, you might sign up for more than you hoped for.

'Sometimes when they're pitching it, all the amenities they have, you get excited. Then, you get home and think about it and say 'Am I really going to use it?' said Tony Binkley, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Greater East Tennessee.

Brinkley advises against signing a year-long contract up front. If the gym closes, you're out of luck.

"We typically say to go on a monthly basis," Binkley said.

Visit the gym in person first, specifically around the time you think you'll be working out. A dirty gym might be a sign of trouble.

"If it's not clean, they may be understaffed and that could be an indicator of financial issues," Binkley said.

In Tennessee, there's a three day grace period for big purchases like a gym membership.

"There’s a three day right of rescission for most things you can buy. You’ve got about three days to make that decision. Usually, that happens when you feel pressured," Binkley said about when most people tend to second guess their decisions. "It gives you three days to think about it. Don't feel pressured. If you do, that's why the law is there."



The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance also shares these tips for gym memberships: