Knoxville Area Urban League Covid-19 clinic meeting food, health and transportation needs

"We're going into the community," Vivian Shipe, with the Knoxville Urban League said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Urban League and New Direction Health Care are working together to provide free Covid-19 vaccinations and receive $50 worth of groceries or gas.

This effort is done through the Urban League's program called Community Health Navigators. This opportunity is available until March 31st and you can find a full list of their next locations and sites here.

Vivian Shipe with the Urban League, said this program aims to target three needs across Knoxville: food, health and transportation.

"To be able to not only get a shot, to help your health, but to be able to put food on your table and gas in your car, those are some of the issues that the Urban League wanted to address," Shipe said.

Shipe calls this a win-win situation. People can get vaccinated and walk out with money worth of groceries.

Shipe says this is a way to fight the 15 food deserts in across Knoxville. Many which fall in the East Side of the city.

Cynthia Finch, Director of New Direction Health Care, said that the job of getting people vaccinated is not finished yet.

Along with providing Covid-19 vaccinations, Finch also encourages people to seek treatment and fight health misconceptions.

"There's lots of resistance in regards to good health care, self care, preventive care," Finch said.

The clinic is free and for anyone who needs it.

"This could be your relative, it could be your your family member, your brother, your sister, your child," Finch said.