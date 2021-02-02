KCHD to offer free online program on healthy lifestyle, series focusing on diabetes management

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Health Department, along with Eat Smart, Move, More, Prevent Diabetes and the Tennessee Department of Health, is offering a free wellness initiative to help individuals lead a healthy lifestyle.
The 12-month online program will give individuals the chance to:
- Attend live, interactive classes online from a computer or mobile device
- Receive weekly support from an instructor, a trained lifestyle coach
- Connect with others working on the same goals
- Learn ways to manage stress
- Overcome barriers to healthy eating and physical activity.
To see if you qualify, click here.
If you have any questions or need help signing up, email nutrition@knoxcounty.org or call 865-215-5170.
KCHD, along with the Tennessee Department of Health, will also be offering a free three-part series focusing on diabetes management.
Topics include information about diagnosis, diet and exercise, medications, and day-to-day management.
The classes will take place on October 19, 26, and November 2 from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.
For registration, you can call 865-215-5170 or visit this page.