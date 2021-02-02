KCHD to offer free online program on healthy lifestyle, series focusing on diabetes management

KCHD, along with the Tennessee Department of Health, will also be offering a free three-part series focusing on diabetes management.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Health Department, along with Eat Smart, Move, More, Prevent Diabetes and the Tennessee Department of Health, is offering a free wellness initiative to help individuals lead a healthy lifestyle.

The 12-month online program will give individuals the chance to:

Attend live, interactive classes online from a computer or mobile device

Receive weekly support from an instructor, a trained lifestyle coach

Connect with others working on the same goals

Learn ways to manage stress

Overcome barriers to healthy eating and physical activity.

To see if you qualify, click here.

If you have any questions or need help signing up, email nutrition@knoxcounty.org or call 865-215-5170.

KCHD, along with the Tennessee Department of Health, will also be offering a free three-part series focusing on diabetes management.

Topics include information about diagnosis, diet and exercise, medications, and day-to-day management.

The classes will take place on October 19, 26, and November 2 from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.