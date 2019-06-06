KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Health Department is offering free vaccinations to the Knox County Commission after a Knox County inmate who worked in the jail kitchen at the City County Building downtown was found to be infected with Hepatitis A, according to a letter sent to the Commission.

The health department said the risk that anyone was exposed is very low, but officials want to take necessary precautions.

The department said if members attended the May 28 County Commission Meeting, ate the food provided at the meeting and are not vaccinated against Hepatitis A, then they should get vaccinated by June 11 "out of an abundance of caution."

The Knox County Health Department is offering free vaccination at any of its three locations across Knoxville.

Travel and Immunization Clinic, 865-215-5070

140 Dameron Ave, Knoxville, TN 37917

Hours: Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

West Clinic, 865-215-5950

1028 Old Cedar Bluff Road, Knoxville, TN 37923

Hours: Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Teague Clinic, 865-215-5500

405 Dante Road, Knoxville, TN 37918

Hours: Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

For added convenience, a vaccination team will be available just before the June 6 Knox County Commission meeting in the Small Assembly Room of the City/County Building from 3 to 4 p.m.

The department also said Commission members can get vaccinated by their personal medical provider.

Health officials said those previously vaccinated for Hepatitis A are not at risk for infection from this potential exposure.

If you are unsure of your vaccination status or have any questions, call the Knox County Health Department at 865-215-5093.

Symptoms of Hepatitis A include vomiting, diarrhea, fever, and yellow skin. It can take from two weeks to 50 days for symptoms to appear. If you have any of these symptoms, see your regular medical provider.