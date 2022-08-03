KCHD receives grant funding from Y-12 FCU Gives Foundation

The Knox County Health Department intends to utilize the funding to address childhood food and nutrition insecurity.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Health Department is the recipient of funding from the Y-12 Federal Credit Union Gives Foundation which works to reduce the number of undernourished children in the community, according to a release.

KCHD will utilize the funding on sustainable strategies to address childhood food and nutrition insecurity, as well as promote student health and wellness through the department's Nutrition Education Activity Traning (N.E.A.T.) Program.

In January 2022, N.E.A.T. piloted a new initiative called N.E.A.T. Harvest.

N.E.A.T Harvest is meant to improve diet quality among students and families in Knox County. N.E.A.T. Harvest is a partnership between KCHD, Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee and afterschool organizations including the YMCA of East Tennessee, Shora Foundation and the City of Knoxville Parks and Recreation.

Second Harvest Food Bank delivers fresh boxes of fruit and vegetables directly to the participating afterschool program each month for the student to take home and enjoy with their families, according to release.

"This spring, the N.E.A.T. Harvest program served 120 students and their families each month," KCHD Dietician Nurtirtionist Abigail Ford said. "With the generous support of the Y-12 FCU Gives Foundation, we hope to increase our capacity to more students and their families this fall."

The N.E.A.T. Program implements educational activities with the students during afterschool time to build skills that have been linked to increased fruit and vegetable consumption among children, building confidence in preparing and eating fruits and vegetables and being willing to try new foods, KCHD said.

N.E.A.T. also implements activities that engage the whole family to encourage the adoption of healthy eating behaviors at home.