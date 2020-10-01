KENTUCKY, USA — Younger people may start vaping because of peer pressure, while adults may pick up a vape pen as an alternative to smoking.

There are plenty of reasons people may start vaping but there is one good reason to quit: it is healthy. So, the Kentucky Department for Public Health is encouraging people to use the 'This is Quitting' program.

It was created by the Truth Initiative and is being promoted to Kentuckians by the Department for Public Health. People can enroll in the program by texting 'KENTUCKY' to 88709, and they will receive one support text per day up to the day they quit vaping. Then they will receive texts for 60 days after they put down the pen.

And people who are interested in quitting but aren't ready to commit will receive at least four weeks of messages meant to build the skills and confidence that they will need to quit. Finally, participants in the program will also receive on-demand support for cravings, stress and setbacks.

The messages are tailored for a person's age after its creators used input from young people who already attempted or succeeded to quit e-cigarettes.