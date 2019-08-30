KENTUCKY, USA — As more states investigate cases of a breathing illness associated with vaping, the Kentucky Department for Public Health is working closely with health care providers, local health departments, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Federal Drug Administration to gather information and investigate.

The department said the state doesn't have any reported cases of severe pulmonary disease related to e-cigarette product use or vaping, primarily among adolescents and young adults.

“While there have no reported cases of severe respiratory illness related to e-cigarette or vaping in Kentucky so far, we remain vigilant in alerting health care providers to be on the lookout for patients with severe respiratory symptoms who report using electronic cigarettes or other vaping devices before they got sick,” said Dr. Doug Thoroughman, acting state epidemiologist for DPH. “State health officials will be sending out a public health alert to clinicians early next week and will investigate any cases reported here to look for common factors and collect information on products that may be the source of the illness.”

On Friday, officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said they are looking at 215 possible cases across 25 states. In addition to breathing difficulties and lung damage, some people have reported vomiting, diarrhea and fatigue.

Additionally, the FDA said it was saddened to learn last week about the death of an Illinois adult who had been hospitalized with a severe respiratory illness after using an e-cigarette product.

Patients have had symptoms including cough, shortness of breath and fatigue, with symptoms growing worse over a period of days or weeks before admission to the hospital. Other symptoms may include fever, chest pain, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Most of the cases reported are among adolescents and young adults.

The FDA encourages the public to submit detailed reports of any unexpected tobacco- or e-cigarette-related health or product issues to the FDA via the online Safety Reporting Portal.