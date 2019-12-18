LOUISVILLE, Tenn. — Thom Hobbs and Howie Day are quite the pair.

"We're good friends now, we keep an eye on each other," Hobbs said.

It all started seven months ago. Back then, Thom needed a kidney, and Howie was willing to give him one.

Gabrielle Hays

"I contacted Debbie and asked if her husband needed a kidney," Day said back in May.

He found Thom's wife on Facebook, and after a test confirmed they were a match.

Thom got a lifesaving gift of a new kidney.

"This is a real blessing," Thom said back then.

Today the two are pretty close.

"Now you're stuck with me," Day said.

It is their first holiday as friends and Hobbs says that means something.

"I guess now I'm gonna have to buy him something," Hobbs said.

But this time the family has grown a little bit bigger.

"Yea we got a dog," Hobbs said.

Her name is Molly, she is six years old and she's pretty sweet.

"She is the perfect dog," Hobbs said.

Except for one minor detail.

"She's the only dog in the world that won't chase a Frisbee," Hobbs said.

Both men say life after surgery is going well, but for Hobbs it means a second chance at more time.

"I know for one thing my days aren't as small in number as I thought they were gonna be," he said.

What started as conversation between two strangers blossomed into a friendship, a family and a brand new outlook on life.

"We feel real good about it," Hobbs said.





