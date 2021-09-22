Knox Co. Advisory Board of Health to meet for first time since Dr. Buchanan announced resignation as health director

In March, the Knox County Commission voted to transfer the board's regulatory powers to the Knox County Health Department.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Around two months have passed since the Knox County Advisory Board of Health met to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic. During that time, Dr. Martha Buchanan announced that she would resign as director of the Knox County Health Department.

She made the announcement in early August, informing Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs that she would step down as director on Oct. 1. She will also step down as the county's health officer on Dec. 31.

The meeting comes as members of the Tennessee National Guard are continuing to fill hospitals across the state, helping them manage an influx of COVID-19 patients. Medical facilities across the state, and in East Tennessee, have reported shortages of space and staffing to help patients.

Health leaders have repeatedly said that getting the COVID-19 vaccine is the best way to prevent the pandemic from worsening. However, they also said demand for vaccines is dwindling and more doses are going to waste as they are not being used.

Officials also recommended that monoclonal antibody treatments, used to prevent severe symptoms among people diagnosed with COVID-19, be used for unvaccinated and immunocompromised people. shortages of the treatment have been reported nationally.

The treatment is generally used to prevent symptoms from developing to such severity that people need to be admitted to a hospital. That way, health leaders hope to have space available for patients who cannot get the treatment and have critical symptoms.