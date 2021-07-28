Watch Live: Knox Co. Board of Health meets in new advisory role to discuss rising COVID-19 cases

In March, the Knox County Commission voted to transfer the board's regulatory powers to the Knox County Health Department.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — It has been months since the Knox County Board of Health met to discuss mask mandates, social distancing and other steps to keep people safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, they are meeting once again but will not be able to create regulations.

The Knox County Advisory Board of Health will meet in its new role to discuss rising COVID-19 cases across Tennessee. The meeting comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that nearly every East Tennessee county returns to wearing masks indoors as part of its new guidance.

In March, the Knox County Commission voted to transfer the board's regulatory power to the Knox County Health Department. Dr. Marha Buchanan, the director of the department, serves on the board alongside Mayor Glenn Jacobs.

On Monday, he said that he would not issue any new COVID-19 restrictions. Information about whether he actually has the authority to create new restrictions, instead of KCHD or other officials, was not immediately available.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Health created an alcohol curfew to prevent large gatherings at bars and restaurants. They also created a mask mandate requiring people to wear a face-covering inside of public buildings.

The restrictions were met with ire from business owners, elected officials and other community members even as the federal government placed Tennessee in the worst tier of severity for COVID-19 cases — "darkest red."