Knox Co. Health Dept. will not host flu shot clinics in schools, instead hosting them for the public

Officials said the clinical teams who have gone to schools in previous years are now busy on the front lines of the department's COVID-19 response.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Health Department said that they will not be hosting clinics for flu shots in schools this year, and instead plan to host clinics for the entire community at several different locations.

Parents, students and the general public will be able to get vaccinated against the flu at these community clinics. Officials with the health department said they are encouraging everyone to get vaccinated. The clinics will be offered alongside individual appointments to get the flu vaccine.

Clinics will also have COVID-19 vaccinations available for anyone who is eligible to receive one and is interested.

Health leaders said that the teams who hosted the flu shot clinics at schools in previous years were the same teams who are now on the front lines of the department's COVID-19 response. The community clinics are a way for the department to efficiently use its resources while ensuring students can get vaccinated for the flu.

The first community clinic will be on Sept. 24 at the Haslam Sansom Emerald Youth building from 4 p.m. through 7 p.m. Officials said that another one is planned for Sept. 30 from 5 p.m. through 7 p.m.

The department said they will have both FluMist and flu shots available at their clinics. All vaccinations will have no copay and will be available regardless of whether a person has health insurance. However, high-dose flu vaccines will not be available at the clinics.

The high-dose vaccine will be available at other nearby providers, the department said.