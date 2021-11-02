Knox Co. Schools grants mask requirement exemptions to 340 students as of Nov. 1

Knox County Schools is required to file a monthly report with courts identifying the number of exemptions it grants every month for students, employees and visitors.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — According to court filings, Knox County Schools granted exemptions to its mask requirement for 340 students and 10 staff as of Nov. 1.

The school system is required to file monthly reports with federal courts identifying the number of exemptions it grants for students, employees and visitors. The requirement was a part of a federal judge's decision to allow KCS to grant "very few" medical exemptions to the current mask policy.

The decision also required them to include the names of students and reasons for the exemption, as well as whether the student was exempt under the 2020-2021 mask requirement. The school system's first report was filed under sear seal, preventing students and staff members who were granted exemptions from being identified publically.

In the report, officials also said 21 staff members will not use a face mask while translating or giving instruction in American Sign Language. It requires the use of facial expressions to communicate messages, and speakers need to be able to actively touch their faces.

They also said 65 speech and language pathologists will use face shields and social distancing while giving small-group instruction for students with speech and sound disorders.

They said these kinds of disorders often require modeling oral structures during evaluations and lessons.

In the report, Knox County Schools officials also said they would allow student performers and athletes to be unmasked during dress rehearsals, performances or athletics. Students will still need to wear a mask while sitting on a bench, officials said.