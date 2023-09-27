Knox Co. Health Dept. extending hours for four clinics

The hours for the health department's dental, women's health, west and travel and immunization clinics will be extended from Monday through Friday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The hours of four Knox County Health Department clinics will be extended. The department said it was extending those hours after listening to community members.

The dental, women's health and travel and immunization clinics will have extended hours, as well as the health department's west clinic. People interested in visiting one of those clinics can call 865-215-5000 to schedule an appointment, Monday through Friday.

The dental services clinic is located on the second floor of the main health department building. It provides emergency care and routine dental services to any qualified Knox County residents. The women's health clinic provides pregnancy testing, GYN wellness care, family planning services as well as breast and cervical cancer screenings. The clinic also offers education and referrals for people who meet the program's guidelines.

The travel and immunization clinic offers immunization certificates and routine child immunizations based on the National Immunization Schedule recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They also provide recommended immunizations for adults, such as ones needed for international travel.