KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Health Department announced that it received masks from Tennessee health officials on Wednesday. They will begin distributing them for free.

Anyone who wants a mask should visit the main KCHD building at 140 Dameron Avenue during business hours. Officials said that there will be signs outside the building to direct people. One mask will be given per person, and people must be present to receive a mask.

Officials said that the masks should not be used for medical or commercial use. They can be worn while in public and during regular activities, as recommended by health officials to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Governor Bill Lee said he finalized the purchase on Tuesday. The masks were bought from Renfro Corp., which is headquartered in Mount Airy, North Carolina and has a distribution operation in Cleveland, Tennessee.

