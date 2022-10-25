KCHD recommends getting your flu shot

The Knox County Health Department will vaccinate insured and uninsured adults and children against the flu at no cost.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Health Department is urging residents to get vaccinated against the flu this flu season.

About 8% of the U.S. population gets sick from the flu each season, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

KCHD is currently offering the flu shot, flu mist and high-dose flu vaccine at its Main and West locations. You can make an appointment by calling 865-215-5000.

KCHD will vaccinate insured and uninsured adults and children against the flu at no cost. However, insurance information will be requested if available.

Flu shots will also be available at several community clinics during the Tennessee Department of Health's Fight Flu TN Day.

The clinics will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 9. The first clinic will happen at the KAT Transit Station at 301 E. Church Avenue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The second clinic will take place from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Haslam-Sansom Ministry Complex at 1740 Texas Avenue.