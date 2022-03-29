Knox County Health Department names interim public health officer

The current public health officer, Dr. Maratha Buchanan, is leaving the position. Dr. Warren Sayre will serve as the temporary public health officer through 2022.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Health Department has named its new interim public health officer.

Dr. Warren Sayre will serve as the public health officer through the end of 2022.

Sayre was selected for this temporary role based on his extensive experience and qualifications, according to KCHD.

His selection was then approved by Tennessee Commissioner of Health Dr. Lisa Piercey.

Sayre is a board-certified physician and has a master's degree in public health from Emory University in Atlanta. During his master's program, he worked on serval initiatives with the KCHD.

“The most rewarding aspect of my master’s program was working with Knox County,” Sayre said. “KCHD opened my eyes to what community health, health disparities, and environmental health really mean. The opportunity to work with KCHD in this interim role is a way I can pay back the enlightening educational experience they afforded to me.”

Sayre is currently the Corporate Health Director for Consolidated Nuclear Security at the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge. He will continue this work in addition to his public health office responsibilities.

The executive search firm, Baker Tilly, is searching nationwide to fill the public health officer role Dr. Martha Buchanan will leave at the end of March.

A permanent public health officer could be selected prior to the end of the year.