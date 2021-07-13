KCHD urges parents to vaccinate children

The American Academy of Pediatrics strongly recommends immunizations to prevent illnesses from spreading throughout the community.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The countdown to a new school year is on and the Knox County Health Department is urging parents to get kids the necessary vaccinations before they go back to class.

KCHD said the pandemic set many children back from getting their required vaccines when they needed them and with the school year being just around the corner, it's time to check whether your child is due for any vaccines.

The American Academy of Pediatrics strongly recommends immunizations to prevent illnesses from spreading throughout the community.

Vaccines are proven – scientifically-- to be effective against diseases and will protect not only your child—but their classmates as well.

A child going into kindergarten might potentially need up to six vaccines depending on what they have already received.

KCHD encourages parents to talk with their child's physician to see what vaccines they need before school is back in session.

You can vaccinate your child through their primary physician, or at KCHD.

Appointments are required. For more information, click here.