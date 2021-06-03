Knox County Health Department holding vaccination clinic for rising seventh-graders

The Knox County Health Department is offering multiple vaccines at a one-day clinic.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Health Department (KCHD) is holding a vaccination clinic for soon-to-be seventh graders.

On June 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., parents can bring their children to KCHD's vaccination clinic at 4216 North Broadway.

There are no appointments required and parents will have the ability to choose from several vaccines at the clinic.

Immunizations are required for students entering seventh grade, however, officials said many rising seventh-graders fall behind.

"This happens for several reasons, not the least of which is that kids tend to receive fewer annual checkups as they grow older," said KCHD nursing director, Dena Mashburn. "We wanted to offer this special clinic to help students get caught up on required and recommended vaccines and to offer the COVID-19 vaccine."

Some of the available vaccines at the clinic will be Tdap, meningococcal, and HPV. The COVID-19 vaccine will also be available for students 12 years of age or older.

The CDC estimates that the vaccination of children born between 1994 and 2018 will prevent more than 26 million hospitalizations, 936,000 deaths and save nearly $1.9 trillion in total societal costs.

If families can't attend the June 12 clinic, immunizations are available at any area pediatrician offices and many local pharmacies.

KCHD does provide vaccines at its main location at 140 Dameron Avenue and West Clinic at 1028 Old Cedar Bluff, by appointment. To make an appointment, call 865-215-5070.