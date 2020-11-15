Knox County Health Dept. releases new advice on hosting Thanksgiving safely

Health leaders said that families hosting a Thanksgiving dinner may want to provide hand sanitizer before digging into a traditional turkey.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Thanksgiving is getting closer and closer, and the Knox County Health Department is sharing tips on how people can enjoy a turkey dinner with guests while also staying safe.

They recommended hosts provide a hand sanitizer and a mask station for guests, so they can clean their hands as they walk into the building and eat. They also recommended serving food and drinks in disposable dinnerware.

Hosts should also provide socially distanced seating options during dinner, and health leaders recommended keeping the group small. If families are eating dinner indoors, they also recommended taking steps to increase the ventilation in the room.

They said people should open windows if they're inside. Health leaders said that the families should communicate expectations for guests before meeting up, so everyone will know what to expect for Thanksgiving dinner.