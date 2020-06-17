Knox County health leaders vote to move to Tennessee Pledge, end local reopening guidelines

The county said it will take 14 days to make the switch after voting to end county-specific coronavirus reopening guidelines.

The Knox County Board of Health voted unanimously Wednesday to end issuing local COVID-19 reopening guidelines and to move to the state's "Tennessee Pledge" guidelines moving forward.

The vote will put Knox County's reopening plans moving forward under the control of the Tennessee Department of Health. The Knox County Health Department said it will take 14 days to make the switch.

The biggest change that will occur moving to state guidance concerns masks. The board said this means wearing masks will no longer be required moving forward, but recommended per state guidance.

KCHD said it will release more details about the move soon. The board will still continue to meet every two weeks to discuss local reopening efforts and monitor benchmarks during the COVID-19 response.

Knox County was one of 6 larger metropolitan areas in the state to include Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Hamilton and Sullivan Counties that had been following county-specific reopening plans independently from Gov. Bill Lee's Tennessee Pledge.

KCHD Director Dr. Martha Buchanan was a big advocate for the move, saying it’s less work for them and helps prevent lawsuits.

Locally, Knox County had done little different from the state's current reopening guidance. The move is expected to remove confusion on what specific guidelines people and businesses are supposed to follow locally, as both the state and Knox County leaders noted many people remained largely unaware the Tennessee Pledge did not apply to certain counties despite efforts to make that clear.

The state's most recent guidance allowed for nursing home visitations under specific circumstances, as well as larger community events to take place with specific social distancing measures, such as fairs and parades.