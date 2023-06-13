Free mobile telehealth clinic to take place in Knox County

This mobile telehealth unit, which is coming to Knoxville on June 16, will let people speak to a doctor via telehealth alongside an in-person nurse.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Remote Area Medical Mobile Telehealth Clinic will be in Knox County on Friday, June 16.

The one-day, medical-only clinic aboard RAM’s Telehealth Truck will be set up at the John T. O’Connor Senior Center, located at 611 Winona Street.

This mobile telehealth unit will let individuals speak to a doctor through telehealth alongside an in-person nurse. All RAM services are free and on a first-come, first-served basis. No ID or insurance is required.

Once patients arrive at the mobile unit, additional information regarding the next steps will be provided. Clinic doors open at 9 a.m.

No dental or vision services will be provided at the mobile clinic.

Services available include medication refills, second opinions on diagnoses, blood sugar/diabetes education, evaluation and prescriptions for common ailments, cold, flu, UTIs, sinus infections and more.