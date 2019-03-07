KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Kindergarten and 7th-grade students in Knox County Schools must have their immunizations by the first day of school, the district said in a reminder on Facebook this week.

Vaccinations are available from your doctor, the Knox County Health Department, or the Vine School Health Center at 220 Langland Street.

Children with medical exemptions must provide documentation from their medical provider. Religious exemptions require a signed statement by the parent/guardian that vaccination(s) conflict with their religious tenets or practices.

PRESCHOOL

DTaP or DT

Hepatitis B (HBV)

Poliomyelitis (IPV or OPV)

H.influenzae (HiB): age younger than 5 years only

Varicella (Chickenpox)

Measles Mumps Rubella (MMR)

Pnuemococcal (PCV): age younger than 5 years only

Hepatitis A

KINDERGARTEN

DTaP or DT

Polio (IPV or OPV): (final dose on or after the 4th birthday)

Measles, Mumps, Rubella (2 doses of each, usually given together as MMR)

Varicella (Chickenpox): 2 doses or history of disease

Hepatitis B (HBV)

Hepatitis A (2 doses)

SEVENTH GRADE

Tetanus-diptheria-pertusis booster (Tdap)

Verification of immunity to varicella (2 doses or history of disease)

NEW STUDENT TO KCS