KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Kindergarten and 7th-grade students in Knox County Schools must have their immunizations by the first day of school, the district said in a reminder on Facebook this week.

Vaccinations are available from your doctor, the Knox County Health Department, or the Vine School Health Center at 220 Langland Street.

Those who wish to have their child vaccinated at the health department should call 865-215-5070 to schedule an appointment. At the appointment, parents should have their photo ID, insurance card if applicable, and their child’s vaccination record if they have it. The health department is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Appointments are available at all three locations: Downtown Knoxville at 140 Dameron Avenue; North Knox County at 405 Dante Road; and West Knox County at 1028 Old Cedar Bluff Road.

Both the immunizations and certificates are available at pediatrician offices or any KCHD location. Parents may contact their child’s pediatrician or the KCHD Immunization Program, 865-215-5150, to determine if their child has received the required vaccinations.

Children with medical exemptions must provide documentation from their medical provider. Religious exemptions require a signed statement by the parent/guardian that vaccination(s) conflict with their religious tenets or practices.

PRESCHOOL

DTaP or DT

Hepatitis B (HBV)

Poliomyelitis (IPV or OPV)

H.influenzae (HiB): age younger than 5 years only

Varicella (Chickenpox)

Measles Mumps Rubella (MMR)

Pnuemococcal (PCV): age younger than 5 years only

Hepatitis A

KINDERGARTEN

DTaP or DT

Polio (IPV or OPV): (final dose on or after the 4th birthday)

Measles, Mumps, Rubella (2 doses of each, usually given together as MMR)

Varicella (Chickenpox): 2 doses or history of disease

Hepatitis B (HBV)

Hepatitis A (2 doses)

SEVENTH GRADE

Tetanus-diptheria-pertusis booster (Tdap)

Verification of immunity to varicella (2 doses or history of disease)

NEW STUDENT TO KCS

DTaP or DT

Hepatitis B (HBV)

Polio (IPV or OPV): final dose on or after the 4th birthday

Measles, Mumps, Rubella (MMR)

Varicella (Chickenpox): 2 doses or history of disease

More information on required vaccinations can be found here.