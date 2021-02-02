Knox County Schools to host free dental health events for children and young adults

The events will begin Friday, July 9. Officials said an appointment will be needed to participate.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People between 4 years old and 21 years old will soon have something new to smile about — free dental health events.

Knox County Schools announced that they will host free events for children and young adults starting July 9. Participants will be able to receive free screenings, sealants and fluoride varnish from the Knox County Health Department's school-based Dental Prevention Program.

Anyone who wants to participate in the events will need to schedule an appointment. They will take place at the Knox County Schools Welcome Center, at 535 Chickamauga Avenue.

Events are also set for July 12, July 19 and July 23. Services will be given 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

“Tooth decay is the most common chronic disease of childhood, yet it is largely a preventable disease,” said Sarah Naill, a dental hygienist with KCHD’s School-Based Dental Prevention Program. “Tooth decay is more common than asthma and hay fever, and if left untreated, can cause abscesses, tooth loss, low self-esteem and weight issues.”

The dental prevention program is funded by the state and offers free preventative services to children from kindergarten through eighth grade. The program also offers exams, referrals for care and Silver Diamine Fluorine, if needed.

Schools with 50% or more of their student population enrolled in free or reduced lunch programs are eligible to participate in the program. However, anyone can participate in the July events.

Anyone who wants more information about the events can call (865) 215-5773. A list of 2021-2022 target schools already receiving free dental services for this year is available online.