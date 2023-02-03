Knox Co. survey shows teen girls face more mental health challenges than other teens

"Females during adolescence struggle at a much higher rate with their mental health than males," said Karen Pershing, with the Metro Drug Coalition.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Data from the Knox County High School Youth Risk Behavior Survey of 2022 gives a glimpse into how teenagers in the community are doing.

The report centers around self-harm, drugs and alcohol among students across Knox County high schools.

Results show teen girls deal may deal with more mental and physical health challenges than boys.

Kyndal Phillips is a senior at Powell High School. She is involved in sports, extracurricular activities and is class president.

Phillips said students feel an immense amount of pressure. She said as a senior, questions about her future are daily. They may include questions about which college she'll attend and how many scholarships she'll receive.

"It's a major issue with comparing who's going where, who plays this, who does this?" Phillips said. "It causes everyone to be extremely hard on themselves because they're worried about other people, and what they're doing."

She said the high pressure she faces has pushed her to consider stepping down from clubs and sports. She has had her own journey with mental health.

"My sophomore year, my mental health got really bad to where I finally got therapy. And I've seen about four therapists," she said. "People make comments about my body or like yell at me. And even if they're compliments, like, I do not want to hear physical comments about my body."

The Knox County Health Department study found that 59% of girls are trying to lose weight, compared to 37% of boys. It also showed around 49% percent of girls say they feel sad or hopeless, compared to around 28% of boys reporting the same.

Karen Pershing is the Director of Metro Drug Coalition. She said puberty and body change are factors in why females struggle with more mental health challenges.

"Females during adolescence struggle at a much higher rate with their mental health than males," Pershing said.

She advises parents to pay close attention to their teens' activities. She said withdrawal from normal activities and loneliness are signs of struggle.

Pershing also added that honest communication about all topics with their teens is key for teens.