Knoxville Area Urban League and UT Medical Center partner for first community health fair

The health fair will provide free screenings for illnesses including high blood pressure and carotid artery disease.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Area Urban League is joining forces with the University of Tennessee Medical Center on the partnership's first community health fair. The event is meant to give people a chance to be screened for health issues and find resources.

"When we're talking about those who are underserved those who might not have insurance, then this is an opportunity for people to come out and feel comfortable, don't have to worry about payment," said Felix Harris, with KAUL.

"It's going to be pretty awesome, hosted by the Knoxville Area Urban League, and we're going to be helping out with it too," said Dr. Emmanuel Isang with UT Medical Center.

The organization is specifically hoping Black communities take advantage of the event. There will be screenings for health issues that are more prominent among Black populations. They include ones for high blood pressure and carotid ultrasound screenings.

Carotid ultrasounds are usually not offered at health fairs, but Dr. Isang said they are especially important. The screening uses sound waves to examine blood flow through arteries in a person's neck. These screenings are safe and painless.

"I think one of the reasons that it may not be offered as often is because, if you look at the population, that who have it the most are African-Americans," said Dr. Isang. "But what's interesting about it is that, unfortunately, African-Americans have worse effects from it."

The event will also offer free mammograms and COVID-19 vaccines. People will also be able to get their flu shot during the community health fair.

"The main this is, we want all of our community to be healthy," said Harris.