Knoxville Area Urban League to host health event, helping people enter the new year healthy

The "Happy, Healthy Christmas and Insured New Year" event will be on December 12, ahead of the federal deadline to register for medical coverage.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Area Urban League will host a special event on December 12 meant to give people a chance to enter the new year with healthy bodies, minds, and to start the year off with health insurance.

The "Happy, Healthy Christmas and Insured New Year" event starts at 12 p.m. and runs until 5:30 p.m. at the Knoxville Area Urban League on East 5th Avenue. During the event, people will have a chance to be tested for the flu, COVID-19, HIV/HCV and urinary tract infections. They will also be able to test their glucose levels — a common way to test for diabetes.

Behavioral health consultants will also be at the event, helping evaluate the mind-body-behavior connection among patients and providing tips to help with behavioral management.

There will also be insurance specialists at the event to help people sign up for coverage through healthcare.gov, the federal government's centralized healthcare coverage website.

People will also be able to get vaccinated for COVID-19 and the flu during the event.

The Cherokee Health Systems mobile clinic will also be at the event providing health care services. Staff with the clinic will also be able to refer patients to additional community resources if they need them.