Knox County Health Dept. to hold free class on heart health

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Health Department is holding a free two-part class that focuses on heart disease, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, healthy eating and physical activity.

The classes are on March 9 and March 16 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Knox County Health Department.

Heart disease is a leading cause of death in the United States for both men and women, but you can take steps now to protect your heart and stay healthy.

By taking preventive measures, you can lower your risk of developing heart disease and heart attack. You can also improve your overall health and well-being.