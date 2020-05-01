KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Need help planning your New Year's Resolution? The Knoxville Health and Fitness Expo wants to help you stick to those goals.

This weekend, vendors from around the city will be at the Knoxville Expo Center to share how they can help people make better food and fitness choices.

The event hosts a variety of vendors including apparel, sports nutrition, personal care products, gyms and health clubs.

Vendors were able to show off their new technology and ways to prepare meals so you can eat both quickly and healthy.

One vendor said it's important to pick a plan that will be sustainable for a long time.

"I wouldn't say if you were trying to do a new healthy lifestyle you would call it a diet because then you are saying no to things you like and then that's not sustainable," said Ariane Mitchell with Hello Fresh.

The Knoxville Health & Fitness Expo is a free event to attend and will go on 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.