Knoxville healthcare enrollment assistance events go virtual starting Nov. 1

Knoxville residents without health insurance can get help and learn about their options under the insurance marketplace during the open enrollment period.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People in Knoxville will be able to get help signing up for health insurance starting Nov. 1, during enrollment sessions meant to help people understand their options and help them get enrolled in a plan.

The open enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act's Health Insurance Marketplace begins Nov. 1 and ends on Dec. 15, according to a release from officials. Enrollment sessions will be held virtually this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

People who want help signing up for insurance can schedule an appointment with a trainer counselor through either the Tennessee Health Care Campaign or Cherokee Health Systems, which can be reached at (866) 672-1979.

In previous years, the organizations held enrollment events at several locations across Knox County, Blount County and Sevier County. During these events, they would pair trained counselors with residents who wanted to learn more about their options or wanted to re-enroll in health insurance.

People can also go to the federal government's website for more information on getting health insurance.

Anyone who calls for an appointment with a counselor should have their social security numbers or documentation of their legal status. They should also have employer and income information for every household member.