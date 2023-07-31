KCHD to host free event celebrating World Breastfeeding Week

Attendees will receive resources about the importance of breastfeeding and learn how to incorporate it into a schedule.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Health Department’s Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Program is hosting a free celebration for World Breastfeeding Week.

The event is taking place on Thursday, Aug. 3 at the Knoxville Museum of Art from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

This year's theme is "Enabling Breastfeeding: Making a Difference for Working Parents." Attendees will receive resources about the importance of breastfeeding and learn how to incorporate it into a schedule.

There will also be t-shirt painting, a breastfeeding-themed coloring book station, diaper goodie bags for the first 75 attendants and multiple giveaways.

“Breastfeeding is one of the best things a mother can do to protect the health of her infant, yet there has been a decline in breastfeeding rates among infants at 12 months of age in Tennessee,” WIC breastfeeding coordinator Robin Penegar said. “With many mothers returning to work after the pandemic it is now more important than ever that we, as a community, be more supportive of moms and their efforts to breastfeed.”

According to the CDC, breastfed babies are less likely to develop adverse health conditions—including diabetes and obesity.