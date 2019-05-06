KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — On Wednesday, June 5, the Knoxville Branch of the NAACP released an opposition statement to the budget cut for funding in Knox County's Indigent Care Program.

The program, which has been around for over 30 years, helps fund doctor's visits and hospitalizations for more than a low-income thousand adults every year in Knox County and reimburses providers caring for these patients.

Access to health care, prescription drugs and other health care services is vital for the overall health of the Knoxville community. The lack of health care services to this population will continue to adversely impact the community and farther widen the disparity gap for those in need.

At the health department, Dr. Martha Buchanan asked Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs for more money for the program this year.

Instead, Jacobs proposed indigent care funding by almost 30 percent from $4.2 million to $2.995 million.

The NAACP said the budget cut is "unacceptable" and would "widen the disparity gap for those in need." The association said the government has a responsibility to make sure citizens have access to quality health care.

"We, the Knoxville Branch of the NAACP, demand that our Mayor continue to support the efforts of all those in the community that provides health care services to the poor and underserved in our community," the release said.

The County Commission delayed voting on the budget cut on Tuesday, May 28.

The reduction will be voted upon when the commission approves the mayor's full budget on June 6.