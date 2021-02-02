Knoxville Rehabilitation Hospital opens in Tennova Health Park

Officials said the hospital expects to serve more than 1,200 patients each year. The average length of stay for patients is approximately two weeks.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Tuesday, Kindred Healthcare, Tennova Healthcare, and the University of Tennessee Medical Center announced the opening of Knoxville Rehabilitation Hospital.

The hospital will be located in the new Tennova Health Park at 1250 Tennova Medical Way.

It will focus on acute rehabilitation for patients who suffer from stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, complex neurological disorders, orthopedic conditions, multiple trauma, amputation, and other injuries or disorders.

The first patients are expected to be seen later this month. The hospital will have 57 beds, with all private rooms.

The 68,000-square-foot, two-story rehabilitation facility will feature therapy gymnasiums outfitted with the latest technology in therapy devices including augmented reality balance training, therapy bionics, and a full-body exoskeleton.

It will include large multidisciplinary gymnasiums equipped for all therapy services as well as a therapeutic courtyard with exterior amenities, such as a golf chipping range, pickleball, and cornhole.

There will be a dedicated traumatic brain injury unit complete with monitored rooms, specialized beds, and patient lifting equipment, and separate therapy and dining spaces.

The hospital will offer a unit exclusively for stroke patients, and private, family-friendly rooms with sleeper chairs.

Patients will have access to an apartment setting where they can practice daily living tasks before they return home. Knoxville Rehabilitation Hospital will offer pet therapy and community re-entry programs to help ease the transition back to home.

The facility design has been implemented at several Kindred rehabilitation hospitals throughout the country with significant success in enhancing patient outcomes and improving their quality of life.