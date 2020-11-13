KPD re-implementing COVID-19 precautions in response to rise in cases

Starting Friday, the Knoxville Police Department will limit their response to calls that involve the threat of violence and will not respond to non-injury crashes.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In response to a rise in COVID-19 cases in Knox County, the Knoxville Police Department is re-implementing coronavirus-related precautions starting Friday morning.

Police officers will limit their response to calls that involve the threat of violence, in-progress calls or matters that require immediate police presence, officials said. If there is an emergency, people should call 911 and for non-emergencies, people should call KPD at (865) 215-7268.

Officials also said that officers will not respond to non-injury crashes unless multiple cars are involved or the road is blocked. Drivers who are involved in crashes and are not hurt should exchange information with each other and contact their insurance companies, police said.

They said that 911 operators will screen callers for symptoms or possible exposures to COVID-19 if an officer is responding to them. If they determine that a person may have been exposed to the coronavirus, police will ask them to step outside.

Animal control units will also only respond to emergency calls where an animal is in immediate danger or is a threat to the public.

Incident reports and crash reports must be obtained electronically, officials said. People who want to access reports can call the records office at (865) 215-7231. Access to the Public Safety Building will also be limited and meetings will be by appointment only, officials said.

City Court will also not be in session until further notice and will send reset notices to everyone who had an upcoming scheduled court date. Anyone with concerns should call (865) 215-7469, officials said.