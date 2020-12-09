Kroger expands in-store flu shot program with new digital tools to encourage social distancing

Anyone who wants to get vaccinated can book an appointment for a flu shot on Kroger's website.

People can get more than just groceries at Kroger after the company started offering in-store flu shots.

Anyone who wants to get vaccinated at Kroger can schedule an appointment online, on the Kroger website. People can also schedule appointments to get Hepatitis, Tdap, Meningitis and Measles shots at participating Kroger stores, along with several other kinds of vaccinations.

People can schedule to arrive at a specific date and time or notify their selected store that they're ready for a shot immediately. Patients can also complete pre-visit paperwork online to reduce contact between people.

Many insurance companies cover the flu shot with no co-pay, officials said.

On Saturday, Kroger also hosted a drive-thru Flu Shot Center in the parking lot of West Park Baptist Church.