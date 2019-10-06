CINCINNATI — Kroger stores are recalling Private Selection Frozen Triple Berry Medley (48 oz.), Private Selection Frozen Triple Berry Medley (16 oz.), and Private Selection Frozen Blackberries (16 oz.) manufactured by Townsend Farms due to possible Hepatitis A contamination.

No customer illnesses have been reported to date, according to a news release.

Kroger was informed by the Food and Drug Administration that a sample of the Private Selection frozen berries was tested by the FDA and found to be contaminated with Hepatitis A.

Check your freezer for the following UPC codes and sell-by dates of the Kroger products which were sold at the company’s stores nationwide:

PRIVATE SELECTION FROZEN TRIPLE BERRY MEDLEY, 48 OZ (BEST BY: 07-07-20; UPC: 0001111079120);

PRIVATE SELECTION FROZEN TRIPLE BERRY MEDLEY, 16 OZ (BEST BY: 06-19-20; UPC: 0001111087808);

PRIVATE SELECTION FROZEN BLACKBERRIES, 16 OZ (BEST BY: 06-19-20, 07-02-20; UPC: 0001111087809)

Kroger has removed the potentially affected items from store shelves and initiated its customer recall notification system that alerts customers who may have purchased recalled products through register receipt tape messages and phone calls.

Customers who have purchased the above products should not consume them and should return them to a store for a full refund or replacement.

Customers who have questions may contact Kroger at 1-800-KROGERS Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM to midnight EST, and Saturday and Sunday, 8:00 AM to 9:30 PM EST.